Henson, Erma

Erma Katherine "Kathy" Henson, 58, of Springfield, passed away March 5, 2023. She was born October 18, 1964 in Springfield, the daughter of Gerald and Eileen Mae (Haynes) Hayes. Kathy was a member of AHOP Church in Xenia. She enjoyed reading her bible, listening to music, taking walks, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She adored her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her two daughters, Jennifer (Grant) Kunkle and Ashley Patten; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Emma Kunkle; sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" (Rick) Woodruff and Geraldine (Rob) Young; several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Henson; brother, John W. Hayes; and her parents. Kathy's family would like to thank the staff of the ICU at Springfield Regional Hospital for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Star Funk officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 pm. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.


