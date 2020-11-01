HENSLEY, Michael Lee



Mike was known for his gentle manner, his infectious smile, and his lightning speed. He was a proud graduate of Madison High School where he excelled in track and field and was ultimately inducted into the Madison High School Hall of Fame. Mike began his career working in factories, but his strong work ethic eventually lead him to own his own mortgage brokerage firm. He loved life and enjoyed family, golf, playing softball with friends and relatives, and time with his loyal canine companion, Buddy. Mike was reunited and welcomed into Heaven with a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Donald



Hensley, Sr.; his loving sister, Emma L. Hensley; and beautiful nieces, Kerri and Terri Hensley. He is survived by his children, Mike (Missy) Hensley, Jr., Sherri (Chris) Lykins, Craig



(Mercedees) Hensley, Christy (Eric) Perkins, Brock Hensley,



Emmalee Hensley; brother, Donald (Inez) Hensley; grandchildren, Ben, Bryce, and Brenna Hensley, Deven (Shaunta) and Brendan Hensley, Blayke Hensley, Rylee, Charleigh and Remi Perkins; great-grandchildren, Callie Hensley, Avianna



Hensley, Zaydrian Hensley, Emery Hensley; nephew, Shay (Keri) Hensley; niece, Erika Hensley; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Lastly, the family would like to thank Sycamore Hospital as well as the Kettering Medical Cancer Center.



Receiving of friends will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Jim



Dalton officiating. Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevesparramore.com