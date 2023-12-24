Hensley, Kathy

Hensley (Gilbert), Kathy Lynn



Kathy (Gilbert) Hensley, 64, passed away on Dec. 8, 2023, in Middletown, Ohio. She was born in Middletown on March 26, 1959, the daughter of Amos Gilbert, Jr. and Betty and Don Williams. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Wayne Hensley; daughter, Jill Hickle (Brian); son, Brad Hensley (Jessica Payne); grandchildren, Wyatt, Ava, Colby and Jackson; sister, Kim Wilkinson; brothers, Kenny, Kelly and Donald Williams; two aunts; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind two beloved Labradors, Junior and Hoss. Kathy was retired from Pioneer in Springboro. She enjoyed attending country music concerts with Wayne and being an amazing Nana to her grandkids. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown with Brad Mattingly officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery immediately following the service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com