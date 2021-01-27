X

HENSLEY, Jonathan Britt

Jonathan Britt Hensley, 54, of West College Corner, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Trinity Holiness Church, 200

Indiana Street, West College Corner, Indiana. Funeral

services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday,

January 30, 2021, at the church. Reverend Doug Murray will officiate. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, Connersville, Indiana has been entrusted with the

arrangements.

