HENSLEY, Jonathan Britt



Jonathan Britt Hensley, 54, of West College Corner, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Trinity Holiness Church, 200



Indiana Street, West College Corner, Indiana. Funeral



services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday,



January 30, 2021, at the church. Reverend Doug Murray will officiate. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, Connersville, Indiana has been entrusted with the



arrangements.

