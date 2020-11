HENSLEY, Glenda Faye



60, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 2, 1960, in Verdun, France, the daughter of Glen and Dorothy (Livers) Boyd. She was a longtime



resident at Arbors at Springfield, formerly Ridgewood Nursing Center. She loved music and dancing. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.