Hensley, Gerald W. "Jerry"



Gerald "Jerry" W. Hensley, age 78, of Troy passed away on August 8, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born on July 27, 1946 in Middletown to the late Harlan and Ruth (Schmitt) Hensley.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years: Mary L. (Stephan) Hensley; son: Justin (Holly) Hensley of Port Clinton; brother: James (Sandy) Hensley of Dayton; many nieces, nephews and friends and his well-loved cat: Buttons and dog: Carmella.



Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Middletown High School and received his Bachelor's degree in business from Ohio University. He was former owner and operator of the Goodyear Tire Center in Dayton and Muffler Brothers Store in Bellbrook.



He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Huber Heights. He loved his church, golfing, boating, yardwork, being outdoors, his truck and the Bengals. He was also member of the Covington Eagles and Troy Country Club.



Services will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Drive, Dayton with Pastor Joel Sutton officiating. Interment will take place in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM-7:00PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home in Covington.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.stockerfraley.com.



