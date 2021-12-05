journal-news logo
HENSLEY, David

Age 55, of Springfield, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born the son of Okie G. & Rebecca D. (Vance) Hensley on August 25, 1966, in London, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his beloved wife Tiffany Kay Hensley; mother, Dee; son Hunter Hensley; brother Bryan (Robin) Hensley; nieces & nephews; Dustin Hensley, Ashley (Nick) Workman and their children Brennan & Ryland Workman; along with several other loving uncles, aunts, family members & friends. David was a loving husband, father, son, uncle, & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. David was a proud graduate of JVS Vocational school as a welder, as well as the Northeastern Class of 1985. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafting, & looking for bargains at flea markets; but most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his son, Hunter and the rest of his family. Friends & family may call on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME from 6PM – 8PM. Services to honor Dave Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:00AM in the Memorial Home with burial to follow in Plattsburg Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

