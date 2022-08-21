HENSEL, David E.



Age 62, of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on November 27, 1959, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Gene and Marillyn (Gruenke) Hensel. He graduated from Ross High School in 1978 and married Cindy Reece in 1989. David was employed at the Home Ownership Center as a construction manager and was very passionate about Tunnel Boat Racing. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his parents, Gene and Marillyn; one brother, Steve (Debbie) Hensel; his sister-in-law, Kim (Jerry) Mathews; nieces, Emily, Ashley, Tori, Kelley, Jessica, Courtney; and great-nieces and nephews, Xander, Sawyer, Thatcher, Finn, Maverick, Lorelai, Blake, Cody, MacKenzie, Brayden, Lucas, and Everleigh. He also had a love for all of his pets, past and present. A memorial visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 3 – 5 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Millville Ross Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

