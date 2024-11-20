Henry, Mary D.



Mary D. Henry, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 17, 2024. She was born in Newport, Kentucky on May 5, 1942 the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Niehaus) Spradling. On June 22, 1977, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee she married Maurice Henry, and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2015. Mary had an adventurous soul who loved nature and was an avid explorer in life and love. She was incredibly caring, always sharing with neighborhood friends who reciprocated tenfold. Mary dearly loved and was loved by all her family and friends. Mary is survived by four daughters, Daphne (Gary) Taylor, Darlene (Gary) Blower, Rhonda Henry, and Melissa (Vin) Streeval; ten children, Brandon, Logan, and Morgan Cameron, Ashley and Bradley Taylor, Sommer Whalen, Bradley Wyatt, Jeffrey Welsh, Kyle Wilkerson, and Kara Cheek; four great grandchildren, London and Oscar Wilkerson, Kysaiah and Camrynn Cheek; one sister, Jean Vail; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Tammy Cheek; one granddaughter, Erica Welsh; and two brothers, William and Clarence Spradling, Jr. Graveside funeral service will be held at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM.



