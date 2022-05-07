HENRY, Kathryn



KATHRYN HENRY, 80, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, Saturday night, April 30, 2022, in her residence. She was born February 15, 1942, in Scott,



Mississippi, the daughter of the late Will Hayes and Katie



(Boston) Hayes. Kathryn was a big advocate for those less fortunate, she loved her children, grandchildren, enjoyed shopping, and cooking. Kathryn is survived by her three children, Karen Henry, Pamela Henry, and Kelvin Henry all of Springfield; one brother, Timothy Hayes; three grandchildren, Marvin Jordan, Alantino Keefer, and Donte Keefer; many nieces and nephews and several close childhood friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clifford Henry Sr.; one son, Clifford Henry Jr.; sisters, Willa Paige, and Ruby Mitchell and brothers, Fairest Hayes and Will Hayes Jr. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Willard DeArmond officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



