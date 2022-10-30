HENRY, Edgar

HENRY, Jr., Edgar "Chuck"



Edgar "Chuck" Henry Jr, age 60, of Atlanta, GA, was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Edgar Henry Sr. and Loretta Boykin. He was raised by his mother and father Shepherd Boykin after his father died when he was 1 year old. Chuck accepted Christ as his personal savior at a young age. He also enjoyed playing sports during his childhood.



Chuck graduated from Meadowdale High School. In 1980. He was a 2-time letterman on the basketball team and developed an affinity for music during this time. He was a proud long-time employee of Delta Airlines.



Chuck had a heart of gold and readily made himself available to family and friends. In his community he was known as 'Yoda" for his wisdom and knowledge on several subjects matters; on his job at Delta he was known as "Mr. Cool" because of the way he handled adversity and because he wore sunglasses on a daily basis. Chuck was bold and spoke his mind. He loved spending time with his family and friends, music, cooking, and sports.



On October 18, 2022, Chuck Henry transitioned to be with the Lord at his house. He leaves to cherish precious memories and celebrate his legacy; his loving father Shepherd Boykin, 2 loving brothers Keith (Shannon) and Eric (Alice), his nephews Cameron, Neal, Eric Jr., and Mason; his uncles Henry (Andrea) Leroy Ellington, and David (Patricia); his aunts Verla Harvey, Earnestine Shipman, and Arlene Ellington. Lifelong friends William Henry, Herbert Underwood, Derek Bunch, Michael Jackson, and Andre Hawkins, special friend Sonya Hawkins and a host of cousins and friends.



Services will be held Friday, November 4th at 11AM at: New Vision Church of God, 1117 Home Ave., Dayton, Oh 45402.

