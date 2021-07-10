HENRY, Darlene L.



Age 69, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 5, 2021, Service will be held on TODAY, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30am until time of service which will be at 11:30am



Interment will follow at West Memory Garden Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman FH.

