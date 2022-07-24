HENRIQUEZ, Miguel

HENRIQUEZ (Villa),



Miguel Angel



Miguel Angel Henriquez (Villa), 79, formerly of Union, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2022, due to long term health conditions. He passed away in his home country of Dominican Republic surrounded by family and friends. He was a longtime employee of A. Brown and Son's Nursery and enjoyed every day as a landscaper. He was married to his wife Maria who is survived by him. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren along with several other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving sisters. Please join us in celebrating his life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2-5 at Phillipsburg Community Center located at 10868 Brookville - Phillipsburg Road.

