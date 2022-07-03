HENNING, Betty Jean



95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her immediate family's home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on June 20, 2022. Betty is survived by her loving son Terry Henning (partners Brian Worley and Paolo Guerrero), grandsons Andrew and Ryan, several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Charles "Chick" Henning, parents Dorothy and Kenneth and sister Suzanne. Betty was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1945. She lived in Dayton, Ohio, until 1963, in Kettering, Ohio, 1963-2001, Centerville, Ohio, 2001-2014, Lake Worth, Florida, 2014-2018, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 2018 until her passing. Betty was a member of Birchwood and Crestwood Swim Clubs, and Kettering Tennis Center. She lived and loved an active life that included swimming, playing tennis, volleyball, table tennis, yardwork, and caring for her family. She was an avid pet and animal lover. A life celebration will be held in Betty's honor in Kettering later this month.

