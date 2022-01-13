Hamburger icon
HENNESSEE, EUGENE

1 hour ago

HENNESSEE, Jr.,

Eugene Lionel

Eugene Lionel Hennessee Jr, 88, of Enon, passed away surrounded by family Monday, January 10, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 3, 1933, in Georgetown Hospital, Washington, D.C., the son of Eugene Lionel Hennessee Sr. and Mary Jane Fielding

Hennessee. Mr. Hennessee

retired as a civilian Aerospace Engineer-Supervisor in Foreign Technology Division at Wright- Patterson Air Force Base. Those left to miss him are his loving wife of 64 years, Dreama (Skaggs) Hennessee, four children: Patrick Hennessee, of Enon, Edward Hennessee, of Columbus, Emily (Byron) Heizer, of Greensboro, NC, John (Delair)

Hennessee, of Morristown, TN, his brother David (Reta)

Hennessee of Parkersburg, WV, sister-in-law, Edna Hennessee of Lawton, OK, four granddaughters: Danielle, Willow, Megan and Mackenzie, four great-granddaughters: Amira,

Alexandra, Natalie and Hadley, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Hennessee, a sister, Mary Jane Horrell and son, Robert Hennessee. Graduating from Parkersburg High School class of 1951, he received his BS in Mechanical Engineering followed by MSME from West

Virginia University and later was a PHd candidate at University of Dayton. He attended USAF Air War College in Montgomery, AL, 1975. Prior career employment included: North American Aviation, Columbus, OH, Douglas Aircraft Company, Los

Angeles, CA, and Charlotte, NC, and NASA Lewis Research Center, Cleveland, OH. Gene was involved as a soccer coach,

4-H club advisor and owned an auto repair shop in Cedarville. He was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:00 AM at New Covenant Baptist Church, Enon with Pastor Ron Lee

officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour

before the services. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting with Gene's final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

