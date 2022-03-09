HENN, Cecil Bennett



Of Berne, Indiana, slipped into eternity on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana.



He is survived by his wife, Donna Marlene Henn of Berne, IN; children, David Cecil Henn of Santa Rosa, CA; Rhonda Faye Henn Lehman (Steve) of Fort Wayne, IN; and Conna Jane Ann Henn Leitz (Luke) of Weston, FL. 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. His brother Dr. Dwight C. Henn of Georgetown, Texas, his sister Dr. Joan Elaine Henn of Knoxville, Tennessee.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, Indiana.



Family and friends will be received from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.



Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana.



CONDOLENCES: For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.

