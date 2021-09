HENDRIX, Larry



Age 78, of Springfield, passed away Sept. 6, 2021. Born July 24, 1943, to the late Ed and Wilma Hendrix. Survived by his wife Debbie; grandsons Gavin and Elijah Jones; his son Scott; grandson Tyson; daughter Shannon; sisters Darlene, Marlene, Susan and Jane. Per Larry's request there is to be no service.