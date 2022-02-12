HENDRICKSON, Ronald L.



87, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg.



He was born November 11, 1934, in Verona, Ohio, the son of Lester Hendrickson and Mary (Lesher) Payne.



Ronald was a 1952 graduate of West Carrollton High School and a 1957 graduate of Wilmington College. Ronald served his country in the United State Army. He retired from Dayton Supply and Tool Company after over 30 years of service.



Ronald was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for over 40 years. He was active with the church council, retirees group, involved with the youth group when his girls were younger, and served on many other committees. He loved traveling with his family in their RV, going fishing, and was an avid stamp collector. When his girls were in high school, he was



active with the band boosters and attended all band performances.



He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Hendrickson; grandchildren, Paul and Kathleen Hudson and their father, Tom Hudson; half-sister, Leslie Hendrickson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins,



in-laws, friends, and his church family.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue (Marshall) Hendrickson; daughter, Karen Hendrickson.



A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Abbottsville Cemetery, Greenville. A memorial service follow at 2 PM on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Forbes officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, the American Diabetes Foundation or to Hospice of Dayton.



Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

