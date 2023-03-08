Hendricks, Norma

Hendricks (Young), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Young Hendricks, age 90, of Washington Township, Ohio died March 6, 2023. She was born June 4, 1932 as the youngest child of Mildred (Weidle) Young and Russell H Young. She is survived by her sister Mary Ellen (Young) Hopkins. Her brothers, Roy M Young, Russell G Young and Paul R Young preceded her in death.



Norma Jean was born on the family farm in Van Buren Township (now Kettering, Ohio) that was originally owned by her grandparents, Martin and Ellen (Michael) Young during the late 1800's. As a teenager, she rode her horse on what is now busy Far Hills Avenue. Norma Jean was a graduate of the Fairmont HS Class of 1950. She graduated from Miami University in 1954, where she met her life's forever love, Bill Hendricks, who passed away in 2006 and awaits her in heaven. They married on a stormy June night in 1955 at David's Church, and soon after happily welcomed into this world Karen E., William G. Jr. and Michael A. Hendricks. Surviving are her three precious children, two lovely daughters-by-marriage, Karyn and Joanie, seven grandchildren, Paul (Ceselee), Jordan, Alexander, Kristen (Nate), Kaitlyn, Alie Gahris and Matt (Markie) Gahris, great-granddaughter Annie Gahris and many nieces and nephews. With the grace of profound love in her children and family, her life's purpose has been fulfilled. Family gatherings were joyful, momentous events for her, with family from across our nation attending reunions in her spacious back yard. While music was her lifetime passion, her years spent singing with the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus brought her the ultimate thrill of singing mass in Mozart's home Salzburg cathedral and at Carnegie Hall. Her affiliations were with the Dayton Music Club where she was a past president and the 2021 recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award, Alpha Chi Omega sorority, The Lovely Ladies Luncheon Group, various bridge and euchre groups, over 70 year member of David's church choir, and 68 year member of the Card Club That Never Plays Cards.



She was a lifelong active member of David's United Church of Christ where her Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 with a prelude starting around 10 AM and the service starting at 10:30 AM, with a burial following in David's Cemetery. Guests who do not wish to go to the cemetery will be invited into the Fellowship Hall. A luncheon reception will then be held in the David's Church Fellowship Hall for friends and family. We do not plan to have a formal reception line. We plan to mingle among the guests during the luncheon.



Norma Jean will be buried in the Young family plot which was originally part of her grandparents' farm. Her sincere favorite comment was "I am so blessed". Because flowers wilt but donations help people flourish, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Dayton Music Club Scholarship Fund, in care of Thomas Wittberg, 813 Gainsboro Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45419 OR The Charlotte and John Michael Scholarship Fund #2506, in care of the Dayton Foundation, 1401 S Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

