HENDRICKS, Evadene



Age 93, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday,



August 1, 2021, at her



residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Paloma, Kentucky, on April 20, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Pearson) Kindred. She was also preceded in death by her beloved



husband, Ray S. Hendricks; a



sister, Virginia Conley and a brother, Ray Kindred. Evadene is survived by her daughter, Susan Hendricks; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Kim Hendricks; and her grandson, Zachary Hendricks. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Evadene was a member of the Breiel Boulevard 1st Church of God. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Reverend Roger Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Hendricks family.



