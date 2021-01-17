HENDRICKS, Claudia

HENDRICKS (Nickel), Claudia



Born September 8, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on January 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia (Kaps) and Henry Nickel, Jr., and by her brother Craig Nickel. Claudia is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tim; loving mother to son Kirk Hendricks (Catherine) of Dublin, Ohio, and daughter Kristen Anderson (Christopher) of Carmel, Indiana. Grandmother (Mimi) to Kyle and Cara Hendricks and to Sydney and Natalie Anderson who all were the light in her eyes. Claudia is also survived by brother David Nickel (Linda) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and sister Pamela Wurster (Greer, dec.) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Claudia had a large extended family with whom she greatly enjoyed spending time. Claudia's many friends were also a great joy in her life. Claudia was a 1962 graduate of Milford High School where she excelled as a



student. After graduation from Denison University in 1966, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked at the



Library of Congress doing research for House and Senate



representatives. After marriage, she moved to Dayton where she worked in procurement at Wright-Patterson until starting her family. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church in Milford and later in Dayton. Claudia had many



interests, but particularly enjoyed bridge and participated in several bridge groups. She was very interested in gardening, stamp collecting and cross stitch. She loved to travel and greatly enjoyed cruising. The family is grateful to the staff at Hospice of Dayton for the care they provided. We are



especially grateful to Joann, her long-time aid, who treated Claudia as family and was always there when needed. The family will hold a private service, with arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Consider a memorial contribution in Claudia's name to Hospice of Dayton, Cox Arboretum Foundation or Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

