HENDLEY, Kenneth

HENDLEY, Kenneth S. "Ken"

62, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 213 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, with Rev. Michael G. Hout officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Services are entrusted to the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

