HENDERSON, Teala J.



Born March 16, 1946. Went home to be with the Lord



February 22, 2021. Services will be Saturday, February 27,



viewing at 10 am and funeral, 11:00 am at Harvest Grove



Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial



Chapel Dayton, OH.