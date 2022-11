HENDERSON, Norma J. Williams



Age 85 of Dayton, departed November 17, 2022. She survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 9-10 AM, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service follows at 10 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.