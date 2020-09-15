HENDERSON, Marie C. "Cookie" 90, of Springfield, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Villa Springfield. She was born on December 8, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Angelo Mark and Barbara N. (Angelo) Cocca. She retired as a cook from Ridgewood School in 2002, after 27 years of service. Survivors include her three daughters and spouses, Charlene (Ed) Lilly, Peg (Jim) Horstman and Carol (Stony) Pearcy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2007 and her sister, Barbara Malone Koerner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private, family service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

