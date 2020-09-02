HENDERSON, Margaret A. Margaret A. Henderson, 87, of Monroe, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus. She was born in Middletown on July 7, 1933, to parents, Charles and Corinne Elizabeth (Hankins) Schneider. Margaret was a registered nurse and had worked for Dr. Wagner for 25 years. Mrs. Henderson is survived by her sister, Marilyn Minor; niece, Wendy Minor; great-niece, Sarah (Ethan) Britton and their children, Evelyn Jean & Charlotte Moon; great-niece, Corinne Anne Minor; and great-nephew, Matthew Minor. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert E. Henderson; brother-in-law, Joseph Minor; and nephew, Michael Minor. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

