HENDERSON, Judith

Age 79, of Middletown, passed away July 20, 2021. Judith

Henderson was born April 26, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington. She was preceded by her

husband James; her parents Robert J. and Viola Davis; her siblings Robert Jr., Jesse, and Ruth, and her stepson David. She was the loving mother of Robert, Cynthia, Shannon, and stepson James. She was Grams to seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her companion, Eddie. Her wishes for

cremation will be fulfilled, and her ashes will be privately

distributed to locations she has previously chosen. No service or visitation will be held, but a private event will take place for close friends and family to celebrate her life. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

