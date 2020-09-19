X

HENDERSON, Gary

HENDERSON, Gary Ray Gary Ray Henderson, age 68, of Franklin, died Thursday September 17, 2020, at Heartland of Beavercreek. He was born January 7, 1952, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Stanley and Loretta (Pergram) Henderson. Gary was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his beloved Reds and Bengals. He is preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his children, Amber (John) Hurley; Jeff (Michelle) Henderson; grandchildren, Alivia and Logan Hurley, Breana and Bentley Henderson; sister, Robyn (Joe) Hurst and his loving dog Dalton. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com to leave condolence for the family.

