HENDERSON, Fern R.



Fern R. Henderson, 101, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born September 28, 1920, in Muncie, IN, to the late George T. and Lillian (Wilson) Allen, three years later, her family moved to Dayton, OH.



Fern graduated from Stivers High School. In 1939, she married Jack Henderson and built a nice life together raising two daughters. She and Jack belonged to numerous card clubs and enjoyed traveling, including spending the winters months in Punta Gorda, FL. Fern was involved in the Moraine and Miamisburg Senior Citizens. After raising the girls, she gained employment as a teacher's aide at Montgomery County Developmental Center. We will remember her for her great home cooking.



She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Bill Melvin) McNabb and Linda (Richard) Jaynes; granddaughter, Melinda Christian; great-grandchildren, George Allen Christian and Sophie Hartz.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Jack Henderson; grandchild, Robert West; brothers, George, Oscar, and Ralph Allen; sisters, Flora Williams, Faye Hedrick, and Loretta Benges.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2PM at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio.

