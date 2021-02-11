HENDERSON, Donyale Y.
Age 50 of Temecula, CA, formerly of Dayton, departed January 28, 2021. She is
survived by her parents Donald and Mary Henderson; two
sisters Kiva Henderson and Dr. Joya Sykes; other family and friends. Walk-through visitation, 10-10:45 A.M., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at H. H.
Roberts Mortuary. Private
services. Interment, West
Memory Gardens. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/