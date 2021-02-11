X

HENDERSON, Donyale

HENDERSON, Donyale Y.

Age 50 of Temecula, CA, formerly of Dayton, departed January 28, 2021. She is

survived by her parents Donald and Mary Henderson; two

sisters Kiva Henderson and Dr. Joya Sykes; other family and friends. Walk-through visitation, 10-10:45 A.M., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at H. H.

Roberts Mortuary. Private

services. Interment, West

Memory Gardens. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/.


HHRoberts.com


H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

