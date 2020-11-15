HEMMERT, Justin Warren



Age 46 of Kettering, Ohio, he passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital after a sudden brief



illness. He was born on March 21, 1974, in Dayton. Justin was a 1992 graduate of Archbishop Alter High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accountancy from Wright State University. As a C.P.A, he worked for firms in Dayton,



Columbus and the Tampa Bay area. Also in Tampa Bay, he co-managed the family's business of Elsa's Mexican Restaurant & Sports Cantina. In recent years, he had returned to assist in the operation of the Dayton area Elsa's Mexican Restaurants on Linden Avenue (Dayton) and Far Hills Avenue (Centerville).



He loved attending games and following the local and Tampa Bay sports scene, as well as, the sports' activities of his



nephews Jake and Josh Hemmert and Dylan Crawford.



He was the beloved son of William and Karen (Kaufman) Hemmert and brother to Jason (Kelly) Hemmert and Jenny Hemmert of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his 97 year old grandmother, Ruby (Owens) Kaufman, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Francis and Frances Hemmert, grandfather Warren "Bud" Kaufman, many aunts and uncles, and cousin Patrick Kaufman.



The family will receive friends and family at the Westbrock Funeral Home at 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio, on



Sunday, November 15th from 2-6 pm. A Mass of Christian



Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering on Monday, November 16th at 10:30 am and burial to follow at David's Cemetery. Masks and social distancing to be observed at all events. We want to thank all of the Critical Care doctors, nurses and staff, who cared for Justin while at Miami Valley Hospital.



Memorial contributions may be made in Justin's memory to St. Charles School, Alter High School, or your charity of choice. To leave a message to the family, please visit www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Justin- Hemmert/Memories.



Livestream Mass at Stcharles-Kettering.org.

