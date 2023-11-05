Hemmelgarn, Pamela

Pam Hemmelgarn



On this the first anniversary of her death, we wish to remember Pamela P.



Hemmelgarn, September 1953  November 2022.







An avid reader, in her youth she often walked to the library on Salem Avenue to borrow books. Her love of reading continued throughout her life.







Trained at the Living Arts Center and was recruited into the Dayton Theatre Guild, where she acted and sang in plays, and provided support in costumes and sets.



She married Kenneth and they had two children,



Karla and Brad.







She added her voice to the choir at Our Lady of Mercy church for many years.







Actress, seamstress, accomplished student, choir member, wife and mother. She filled our lives with the love we



needed as we traveled our roads and celebrated our



accomplishments.







We miss you and are trying to find our way without you.



