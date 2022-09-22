HELTON, Betty

HELTON (Browning),



Betty



Betty Browning Helton, age 84, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born September 24, 1937, in Louellen, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Louis Browning and Lucy (nee Holland) Browning. Mrs. Helton was a 1956 graduate of Evarts, Kentucky High School. She worked as a telephone operator for Cincinnati Bell for many years. On September 7, 1963, she married Rex K. Helton and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2017. Mrs. Helton is survived by her grandson Evan Helton; one brother John (Gale) Browning; and her sister-in-law Patricia Browning. She is also survived by many other family members and close friends, and her special Cincinnati Bell co-worker friends. She is also preceded in death by her son Kenneth Helton who passed away in 2013 and three brothers James, Ralph, and Dickie Browning. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Vernon Hartman, officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Hospice of Cincinnati.



