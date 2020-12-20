HELTON, Ann



Age 87, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was born April 9, 1933, in Monroe, Ohio, and lived in Trenton for 54 years. She graduated from Lemon- Monroe High School, Class of 1951. She was employed at Sorg Paper Company for 43 years from 1956 to 1999, serving in the billing department for 24 years, and as CEO in the Sorg Bay West Credit Union for 19 years, before her retirement in 1999. She was a member of the Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church of Trenton. She was one classy lady, who had a smile for everyone and was the first to help anyone. "Yes, the hair was real and no, it was not Covid". Preceding her in death were her parents, Green and Ollie (Gilbert) Kinser; her husband, George Helton in 1976; one grandson, Erik Caldwell; two sisters, Maude Bishop and Mamie Zitzow; and two brothers, Delmus Kinser and Charles Kinser. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Stanley; one granddaughter, Allison (Bill)



Hatter of Nashville; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hatter, Tristan Hatter, Julie Hatter and Alex Caldwell. Private services at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Jason Bantz officiating. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. A special thank you to Hospice Care of Middletown for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

