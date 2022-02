HELSINGER, Mildred "Millie"



Age 72, of Fairfield, Ohio, died January 31, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. with a Funeral service at 5p.m. at Avance Funeral Home,



4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. See



www.avancefuneralhome.com