Helsinger, Gerald Lee "Jerry"



Gerald Lee "Jerry" Helsinger, 84, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on February 8, 2024 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Helen Helsinger. Jerry is survived by his high school sweetheart, Arlene (Hiatt) Helsinger, his wife of 64 ½ years; his children Jerry II (Kathy) Helsinger II of Eaton, Ohio; Jeff (Stephanie) Helsinger of Middletown, Ohio; Suzanne (Jeff) McKinley of Somerville, Ohio; and Jonathan (Abby) Helsinger also of Eaton, Ohio; four grandchildren Jerry Helsinger III, Andrew (Ashley) McKinley, Audrey & Beau Helsinger; and three great granddaughters Avery, Addie, and Alice McKinley. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Mike Hiatt. Jerry loved to fish and was a faithful fan of OSU Buckeye football and the Cincinnati Reds. Jerry also enjoyed walking two to three miles a day. Jerry worked as a master pipefitter at Crystal Tissue for 42 years. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, February13, 2024 from 10:00 AM until time of services at 12:00 noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore funeral home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com