HELLER, Florence

HELLER (nee Maybruck), Florence



Age 98, (born March 16, 1922), of Beachwood, Ohio, (formerly of Dayton, OH), passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Maltz Hospice. Florence was a longtime resident of Dayton, and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Larry, in 2010 and son, Elliott, in 2014. Florence is survived by her son, Mark Heller of St. Louis, MO; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Renee Heller of Pepper Pike, OH; grandchildren, Michelle (Mark) Rothbaum of Shaker Heights, OH, Scott (Jaclyn) Heller and Jeffrey (Rachel) Heller, both of Solon, OH; great-grandchildren, Esther and Oliver Rothbaum, Aiden, Danielle and Sloane Heller, and Jacob and Ryan Heller; other relatives and friends. Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg & Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. Contributions in Florence's memory may be made to B'nai Jeshurun Synagogue, 27501 Fairmount Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44124, or the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

