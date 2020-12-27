HELFRICK, Lois E.



Age 96, of Dayton, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020, at Sanctuary at Wilmington Place. She was born July 12th, 1924, in Trimble, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and June (McCune) Wyne. Lois was a sales associate at Wren's



Department Store for 25 years. Lois is survived by her sister: Marilyn Jo Reading; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Scott; grandchildren: Michael (Diane) Scott, Mark Scott and Melinda Scott; three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry in 1991; her son, Larry Scott and a sister, Alice Miller. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littlteonandrue.com.



