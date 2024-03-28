Helfrey, Bobbie

Helfrey (Nabors), Bobbie Jean



Age 94, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2024. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Iva and Arthur Nabors. Bobbie married Royce (Bill) Helfrey, on July 3, 1948. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie L. and a son, Royce (Steve) Helfrey, and her siblings, Gerri Schweinfest and husband Earl, Ron Nabors, Jim Nabors and wife Judy, and Dick Nabors. Bobbie is survived by her sister-in-law, Mickie (Ron) Nabors, her nephews, Michael (Karen) Schweinfest, Bryon (Bob Funari) Nabors, Jeffrey (Cyndi) Nabors, Tim Nabors, and nieces, Diane (Danny) Kelly, and Tammy Froehle. She is also survived by great- grand nieces and great-grand nephews, and dear friend, Bobbi Loman. Visitation will be held April 1st from 12:00-1:00 PM, at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield. The funeral service will follow the visitation, officiated by Pastor Tim White of First Baptist Church of Fairfield. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Bobbie worked many years at the Hamilton Credit Bureau. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Fairfield, and was an avid reader, enjoying membership in a neighborhood book club. Aunt Bobbie, as she was known by most, was always the life of the party, and never missed an opportunity to travel with family on vacations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to World Vision International.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com