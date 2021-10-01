HEIS, Donald E.



Age 83 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



September 28, 2021, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



November 23, 1937. On August 23, 1958, he married Nancy J. Wallace and she preceded him in death on December 26, 2009. Don along with his wife Nancy owned and operated the Springdale IGA and later he was employed by Argosy /Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He was a charter member and Past Worthy President of the Fairfield Eagles #3680, and was a member of the Fairfield AMVETS Post #71 and Hamilton Moose Lodge # 36.



Survivors include four daughters, Susan Picard (Dennis Boehm), Donna (Robert) Daugherty, Sherri (Steve) Kaiser, and Bobbi-Jo Eckstein; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Dinwiddie Heis.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Monday, October 4, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave.



followed by burial in Crownhill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 am-12 noon Monday in the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Hospice of Cincinnati. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



