HEINZ, James

2 hours ago

HEINZ, James H.

Age 62 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 10, 1961, the son of Thomas A. and Dorothy (Hartman) Heinz.

Jim was a member of the Izaac Walton League.

Survivors include his siblings, Terri (Preston) Combs of Fairfield, Tom M. (Lisa) Heinz of Florida, and Karin (William) Confer of Alabama; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.


