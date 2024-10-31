Heinrichs, Henry G. "Hank"



Heinrichs, Henry G. (Hank), of Centerville, OH (formerly DuBois, PA and Bridgewater, NJ) passed away peacefully Sunday October 20, 2024. He was born Aug. 2, 1930 in Northampton, PA to Anna (Seier) Heinrichs and Henry Heinrichs. Henry married the love of his life Joyce Ann Manara on October 28, 1956. He was preceded in death by Joyce, his wife of 64 years in 2020, and daughter Nancy in 2005. Survived by children: Jeffrey (Andrea) and Jon (Theresa); grandchildren: Michael (Christine), Jonathan (Lisa), Steven (Kelsey), Eric, Daniel, Renata (Andrew Goldstein), and Larissa (Flavio Silva Soares): and great grandchildren Patrick, Alyssa, Nathan, and Anthony Heinrichs and Niano and Nia Tereza Silva Soares. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1950-1954 and later retiring from New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. Hank was an active volunteer with the DuBois Lions Club (recipient of the esteemed Melvin Jones award for outstanding humanitarianism) as well as with St. Catherine of Siena church in DuBois, PA. He spent his retirement years volunteering, helping friends and neighbors, and bringing joy and love to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Monday November 4th, 2024 at the Church of the Incarnation 7415 Far Hills Ave Centerville, OH 45459. Inurnment immediately following at St. Kateri Preserve in Calvary Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



