HEIL, Stephen W.



Born July 19, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Beverly Ann (Cook) Heil and Donald Charles Heil, passed away on February 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Preceded in death by his mother, Beverly (Cook) Heil, his brother, Andrew Heil, in-laws, Verle and Sharlene Frasure, and his beloved black lab, Jetta.



Stephen is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Heil, daughter Chelsea (Michael) Gourilis, son Ryan (Taylor) Heil, daughter Stephanie (Nicholas) Luce, grandson Oliver Luce, father Donald Heil, brother Michael (Laura) Heil, sisters Terry (John) Schmidt, Susan Heil, Lisa



(Terry) Laidlaw, Amy (Jim Hayes) Baird, sister-in-law Melissa Heil, brothers-in-law Rick (Sharon) Frasure, Randy (Julia)



Frasure and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Steve was employed at Dayton Tires Sales Inc. as an Outside Sales Representative and previously worked as a Retail Sales Manager at Tires Unlimited for many years. If you knew Steve, you'd know he was always positive, vibrant, energetic, happy and full of Dad jokes. He loved working in tire sales and was good at his job. We knew him as the person who enjoyed cooking, who made the best deviled eggs, the poker player, the avid reader, the guy who found pride in yard work, the diehard Bengals fan, and someone who loved following weather reports. Most importantly, he was a family man who enjoyed spending time with loved ones. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, as the world shines less bright without him in it. Friends and family may call on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Newcomer



Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.

