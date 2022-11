HEIL, John



March 1, 1929 - November 7, 2022



Age 93, passed away on November 7th, 2022. He was quite a character. He lived a long and happy life and will be greatly missed by his daughters, Margie, Carolyn, Robin, Heidi, and Carrie. The funeral ceremony will take place at Woodland Historic Cemetery on November 17th. The car procession begins at 2:00 pm at the front gate.