HEIGER, Maryilyn

HEIGER, Marilyn Marsh



Marilyn Marsh Heiger died peacefully on July 20, 2021. She was born on December 19, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James and Carrie Marsh (both deceased). Marilyn and her brother, John (Ellen), grew up in Wickliffe, Ohio. Marilyn



attended elementary and



middle school in Wickliffe and graduated from Wickliffe High School. Marilyn went on to study and graduate from Ohio University. This is where she met her love, Charles (deceased). They were married for 54 years.



Marilyn and Charles (Charlie) are survived by three children Lori (Bruce), Cindy (Chris) and Neil (Beth). Marilyn also has two wonderful grandsons, Jacob and Joshua.



Marilyn lived in Middletown, for over 40 years. In Middletown, she taught 4th grade and special education for 22 years at several schools but for most of these years, she worked at Mayfield and Oneida Elementary Schools. Marilyn belonged to several groups in Middletown - Middletown Women Teacher's Club, Atrium Auxiliary, Phi Beta Psi Sorority, and the Thursday Mah Jongg group at the Senior Center. Marilyn was a valuable member of Temple Beth Sholom of Middletown for many years serving as a board member and an officer as well.



Marilyn also enjoyed traveling-especially cruising. Through cruises, she traveled the world with Charlie, friends and



family, and loved Bingo on the boat! Marilyn was also an



unbelievable shopper and always reveled in a great bargain! Marilyn supported the arts-attending many local theater



productions and she herself was a gifted artist and



craftsperson.



She leaves many wonderful friends as well as a loving family and her dog, Beau. The family wishes to thank everyone who cherished and helped Marilyn during her life.



Visitations will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH on July 23, 11am-1pm followed by the Service at 1pm. A livestream service will be available. If you wish to view the livestream, please call the



funeral home and provide your email. A link will be sent



approximately five minutes prior to the service. Interment to follow at Woodside Cemetery, 1101 Woodside Blvd.,



Middletown. Reception to follow at Temple Beth Sholom, 610 Gladys Dr., Middletown.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phi Beta Psi, Barb Strait, 421 Vincent Ct, Middletown, OH 45042, Atrium Medical Center Foundation (AMCF), 1 Medical Center Dr., Franklin, OH 45045, or PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. Condolences can be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



,