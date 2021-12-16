HEIDENREICH, William Gregory "Greg"



William Gregory Heidenreich "Greg" was the eldest son of William Frederick Heidenreich and the late Mary Ann King Heidenreich, born on December 11th, 1960. Gregory passed away on December 7th, 2021. A Dayton Native, he attended Vandalia-Butler High school then went on to graduate from the Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Real



Estate and Urban Land Economics. He served in the Ohio



National Guard, repairing helicopters. At an early age he found his love for real estate, helping with the family business MakGregor Management. For several years he worked many roles in the Real Estate industry; from maintenance, to



management, to brokerage, to top team agents at Coldwell Banker with Hope Heidenreich. He was first married to Karen Harris-Heidenreich and from that union he had three children; Kiara Rose Felts (Matthew Felts), Kenneth Harrison Heidenreich, and William Kristoffer Heidenreich. He then married Hope Lesley Heidenreich and from that union gained a step-daughter; Lacy Mae Delgado (Martin Delgado). He has one grandchild: Nyota Grace Felts. He is survived by his father and his siblings; Mary Jo and her son: Jon; Amy and her children: Marcella and Lucas; and Matthew (Tara) and their children: Mia and Ava. He is remembered by a host of relatives, friends, co-workers and neighbors. An avid history buff and proud Irishman, Greg traveled to Ireland several times. To honor his spirit please raise a pint of Guinness. Friends and loved ones are welcome to say goodbye to Greg on Sunday December 19, 2021, from 1-3pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Greg wasn't a fan of



formal get togethers so afterwards his children will be at the Dublin Pub for that Guinness. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

