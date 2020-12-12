HEFNER, Colleen Joyce



Colleen Joyce Hefner, age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Colleen was born on September 25, 1936, in Canton, Illinois, to Nellie M. and Russell G. Tandy. Reverend Harold Rasmussen, her uncle, officiated her marriage to Guy J. Hefner on December 28, 1954, in Miami, Florida.



Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 66 years and their two children, Carolyn Jan McAllister (Dale) of Hamilton, OH and Bradley Jay Hefner of Mason, OH; two granddaughters, Marilyn Joyce Cameron (Brooke) of Nashville, TN, and Nancy Jan McAllister (fiancé Matt McLain) of Susanville, CA; and two great-grandsons, Griffin Allister Cameron and Lochlan Gunnar Cameron of Nashville, TN. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie May (Riley) Tandy and Russell Garland Tandy.



Colleen was a very positive, vivacious, and loving woman who never met a stranger, truly interested in everyone she met. She was a very caring and devoted wife, mother, and friend. Colleen was a great support to her husband during his years in the Marine Corps, his 35-year career with the Prudential



Insurance Company, and later during his extended hikes on the Appalachian Trail. Colleen was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton for 55 years. She was a



member of chancel choir, enjoyed working with children as a Sunday school teacher, and was a long-time member of the Smith missionary circle. Colleen was such a selfless mother, supporting her children in all their activities throughout the years.



After graduating from Bob Jones Academy and attending Bob Jones University, Colleen continued her education at Miami University, graduating in 1974 with a B.S. in Elementary



Education. She shared her graduation day with her daughter,



Carolyn, who graduated from Taft High School that same day. Colleen worked as an elementary school teacher in the



Hamilton City Schools for eight years. After retiring, Colleen's greatest joys were travelling with her husband, special trips with her cousins, Carolyn, Marilyn, and Gloria, and being a very important part of her granddaughters' lives. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed, but we look forward to seeing Colleen, Mother, and Nan in Heaven some day!



