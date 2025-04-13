Heffron, Doris



Doris May Heffron, 92, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 27, 2025, in Middletown, Ohio.



Born on May 5, 1932, in Middletown, Doris was the daughter of Howard L. and Alma Nichols Johnson. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1950 and went on to earn her nursing degree. Doris dedicated over 15 years of service as a registered nurse at Middletown Hospital.



On July 28, 1951, she married Donald G. Heffron at the First Baptist Church of Middletown. They shared more than fifty years of marriage until Don's passing. Together they raised three children: Gregory Heffron (Sara); Phillip Heffron (Sharon); and Cynthia Heffron (Vincent).



Beyond her nursing career, Doris was a devoted homemaker and worked as a teacher at Butler Tech and as a travel agent. She and Don traveled extensively throughout their life, creating lasting memories.



She is remembered by her children; grandchildren Stephen Heffron, Allison McGucken (Sarah), Abby Carter (Cole), Alexander McGucken (Sam), and Erin Schmeltz (Phillip); her six great-grandchildren, and her brother Howard L. Johnson Jr. (Marilyn).



She was preceded in death by her husband; brother Omer Johnson; sister-in-law Helen Johnson; sister Ida Louise Price; and brother-in-law James B. Price.



A celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 21 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH.



