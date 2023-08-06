Heffner, Margie Alexandra



Heffner, Margie Alexandra, Aug 18, 1928,  Jul 13, 2023. Margie was born in Cincinnati, OH to Florence (Knuepfer) and Louis Gassner. Louis passed away when Margie was very young. Florence married Alexander Saharoff, and Margie was lovingly adopted by Alexander. Margie departed this life on the evening of July 13, 2023 at the age of 94. She was a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as a genuinely good person and an irrepressible optimist. She didn't just see the glass as half full rather than half empty, she was thankful for the glass. Margie was a charter member of the Society of Happy People. She took their mission of spreading happiness seriously and was successful with little apparent effort. She had many true friends, and enjoyed many activities and areas of interest over the course of her life; reading, league tennis, baking, AFS bridge, dog sitting, letter writing, Facebook posting (as one of the Martini Sisters), knitting baby booties, cross stitching, ping pong, porch sitting, making Christmas buckeyes for David's Church, and vacationing at Miley's Resort on Lake Bellaire in Michigan. She had a deep appreciation of family. She was involved in her children's and grandchildren's education by being active in the PTA, by serving as a Room Mother for most, and by editing the Dorothy Lane Elementary School newspaper for years. In addition to these formal roles, Margie's generous spirit and willingness to put her talents to use for others is demonstrated by her putting her sewing skills to use making stuffed pigs for Mr. Schwieterman (her grandson's teacher who had been raised on a pig farm) and each of his students, not only while two of her grandchildren had him for a teacher, but for many years and students later. She also served as a creative Cub Scout Den Mother for her sons' cub scout den. Margie rarely sat still, keeping busy in the kitchen as an excellent baker, including the making of several multi-tiered wedding cakes for family and friends. When she was sitting, odds were good that she was writing one of the several letters and cards she wrote each day to family, friends, or pen pals. If you are still reading this, we suspect you received one, and probably several of these letters. When not writing, she probably had the latest knitting or cross stitch project spread across her lap. Being one to keep up with the times, Margie further put her English Degree and writing skills to use by writing a near daily blog as "the Martini Sisters" in the early 2010s. Topics could include the adventures of Margie and Mary Bosnyak (the Martini Sisters), current events as seen through her eyes, or tales of growing up in the "old days". As a competitor, Margie emphasized fair play (except maybe at Euchre with Mary as her partner) and giving your best effort, and sportsmanship over winning. She was active in AFS Bridge with various partners over the years, played tennis with various groups at various clubs, and enjoyed a good game of ping-pong. She is preceded in death by Carl William Heffner, her loving husband of almost 55 years, her beloved cousin, William Roll, MD, and many beloved dogs, cats and other pets. She is survived by four children  Dan Heffner (Laurel), Rob Heffner (Margot), Karen (Jay) VanHouten & Barb (Lee) Zimmerman; grandchildren  Todd (Yvonne) Heffner, Alix (Stevie) VanHouten, Sam (Stephanie) VanHouten, Jenna (Jack) Chu, Emily (Rob) Zimmer, Abby (Mark) Weese, Anna (Ben) Kahut, and Mira (Kyle) Hermanson, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dearest friend of almost 68 years, Martini Sister, Mary Bosnyak. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff and residents of Brookdale  Oakwood for the loving care, support, and friendship they provided to Margie and her family since April, 2022. Gratitude also to Day City Hospice for providing care and comfort to Margie in her last days. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center or to Day City Hospice. A celebration of Margie's life will be held at David's United Church of Christ on Saturday, August 26th, at 11:00 a.m. To share a memory of Margie or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



