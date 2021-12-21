HEET, Carolyn

HEET (nee Renneker), Carolyn "Carrie"



Hamilton, OH, Carolyn "Carrie" Heet (nee Renneker) passed away on Dec 17, 2021, after a brief illness. Carrie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 22, 1929. She married Raymond E. Heet, her beloved husband of 50 years, at St. Stephen's Church on Sept. 11, 1948. Carrie was survived by her four



children Jeanne (Robert) Vogel, Claudia (James) Geisler, Dan Heet and Larry (Luwanna) Heet. 9 grandchildren: Dr. Will



Vogel and Ben Vogel, Katie (Ike) White, Kevin (Francisca) Geisler, and Keriann Wykoff, Ellen (Armando) Corona, Chelsea Fowee, Andrew (Liz) Heet and Alan (Katie) Heet. She was the great-grandmother of 12. She was also the aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by a brother, Neil Renneker. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her parents, and a brother, Don Renneker. Carrie was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. She was an avid hummingbird watcher who loved gardening and fishing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22nd, from 9:30 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at the St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH 45011. Interment



to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

